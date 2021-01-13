How conspiracy theories on social media helped fuel U.S. Capitol attack

Dr. Flores said there are two main reasons for that: their accessibility, and the fact that they can spread quickly.

Conspiracy theories can also make some people feel like they’re part of a community.

“There is research to suggest that depending on who shares something, you are much more inclined to believe it just because somebody said it,” Dr. Flores said.

Dr. Flores said misinformation is starting to reach more demographics. Some of those pieces of misinformation are also becoming more mainstream because the president and others often repeat them.

“Rudy Giuliani said, ‘We’ll have a trial by combat.’ That kind of rhetoric is taken very seriously on social media,” Dr. Flores said.

Companies have increased efforts to block posts and people who are spreading falsehoods, including President Trump. Now, many are flocking to other apps and social media sites.

“They will find a way to continue to converse, be it Parlor, or be it some other kind of website that—I can think of a few—where they already are,” said Dr. Flores.

Dr. Flores said people should be more cautious about the information they consume on social media. He also said he thinks the popularity of conspiracy theories is going to stick around for a long time.