How does COVID-19 impact the brain? A local doctor explains

Dr. Carroll said they're just beginning to study COVID-19's impacts on the brain, and will likely be spending the next decade unpacking what they learn.

"But then the question is, are we going to also see increased rates of schizophrenia, increased rates of bipolar disorder? You can often trigger them later in life with brain damage, and so that's going to be an interesting question," he said.

Dr. Carroll said COVID-19 survivors who were hospitalized or had serious symptoms are more likely to have prevalent long-term impacts.

"We are seeing it," he said. "When you start to look at the more severely-affected people who are hospitalized, that's when you really see the highest rates of these sort of residual neuropsychiatric symptoms."

Dr. Carroll said right now they're focused on saving lives and trying to hold people together, including those who are dealing with the mental impacts of the pandemic like isolation.