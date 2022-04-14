How New Mexico hopes to rebuild the forest following wildfire damage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thousands of acres have been burned across New Mexico because of the most recent wildfires. Now a new center in the state wants to replace what was lost before it's too late.

"The effects of wildfires on New Mexico's forests have been growing in terms of severity and extent of the land area over the last couple of decades," said Joshua Sloan with the New Mexico Reforestation Center at Highlands University. "It's been getting really bad recently actually."