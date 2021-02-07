How soon will things go back to normal with the COVID-19 vaccine? Doctor weighs in

In 2020, the travel industry took a big hit due to trip cancellations. Dr. Martinez said people should consider staying the course this year, too.

"The truth of the matter is, vaccines aren't 100 percent,” she said. “The other measures we do aren't 100 percent, but if we combine them, we're more likely not to get the disease. So from an individual point of view, it's better to continue to do those things."

However there is some hope, according to Dr. Martinez. She said if your household gets vaccinated and wants to visit others who are also vaccinated, it’ll be safer to do so.