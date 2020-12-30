How the Supreme Court's decision on church capacity impacts New Mexico

“I think that Legacy Church has exaggerated the expanse of the Supreme Court's order, and there's no reason for the state of New Mexico to fold its hands and quit the table as it were,” said UNM professor Joshua Kastenberg.

Kastenberg pointed out that the Supreme Court looked at specific health orders in other states.

“The problem with New York is bicycle shops, acupuncture clinics, a host of other businesses like liquor stores didn't have the same restrictions on them as churches, synagogues and mosques did,” he said.

The Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 order that those rules were discriminatory. In New Mexico, however, public health orders evenly applied.

“My understanding of our governor's orders is that number one, they're non-discriminatory. Two, they're based on medical science that's available right now that recognizes there are still significant risks to the public and three, the Supreme Court never said that you can have super-sized church services,” Kastenberg said. “The Supreme Court determined that you cannot unfairly discriminate against church services given the very important First Amendment right of freedom of religion."

Kastenberg said the Supreme Court’s order only applies to New Mexico in the sense that the state can’t hold houses of worship to different standards when it comes to capacity limits, but it doesn’t prevent the state from limiting the size of gatherings as long as that limitation is consistent.

Currently, houses of worship and other essential businesses are capped at 25 percent capacity in New Mexico, However, in New York, churches in certain zones were limited to 10 people while essential businesses had no limit.

“I'm confident that the governor's orders, up till this point, are both constitutional and important to the state of New Mexico and will be sustained,” the professor said.

Kastenberg did say, however, that churches do have the ability to challenge the state of New Mexico in court.