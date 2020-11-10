How the US Supreme Court's decision on the Affordable Care Act could impact New Mexicans

“New Mexico Health and Human Services Department estimates that over $1.7 billion in federal funding could be at risk because if the Medicaid expansion goes away, then that goes away too, and so underpinning all of this is not just the coverage that people have. It's also the money that comes into New Mexico,” Cordova said.

There’s also concern about people with preexisting conditions, which is a protection under the Affordable Care Act that prevents insurers from discriminating against those who have them.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments about the Affordable Care Act, including whether the individual mandate, which requires everyone to have coverage, is unconstitutional. If it is, the next question is whether the act as a whole will need to be repealed.

“Severable doctrine is looking at whether one provision of the Affordable Care Act can be separated from the rest of the Affordable Care Act, and if it can't, if it's inseverable. Then, if the individual mandate is unconstitutional, the rest must fall,” Cordova explained.

The New Mexico Center of Law and Poverty said concerned constituents should reach out to local legislators before the upcoming session.

“Shore up those existing protections for people who have health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act,” Cordova said.