How the US Supreme Court's decision on the Affordable Care Act could impact New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — While the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on the future of the Affordable Care Act, President-elect Joe Biden said he will expand and protect it.
While it appears likely that the Supreme Court will continue to uphold the act, it could be months before a decision is made that could impact more than 300,000 New Mexicans.
“Through the Medicaid expansion, over 281,000 New Mexicans got health care coverage,” said Nicolas Cordova, with the New Mexcio Center on Law and Poverty. “And the second part of that is being able to access affordable health care coverage through the private insurance market, and we see that over 30,000 are receiving subsidies so that they can buy that health insurance.”
Without the Affordable Care Act, the New Mexico Center of Law and Poverty estimates more than 300,000 New Mexicans could lose their existing coverage.
“New Mexico Health and Human Services Department estimates that over $1.7 billion in federal funding could be at risk because if the Medicaid expansion goes away, then that goes away too, and so underpinning all of this is not just the coverage that people have. It's also the money that comes into New Mexico,” Cordova said.
There’s also concern about people with preexisting conditions, which is a protection under the Affordable Care Act that prevents insurers from discriminating against those who have them.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments about the Affordable Care Act, including whether the individual mandate, which requires everyone to have coverage, is unconstitutional. If it is, the next question is whether the act as a whole will need to be repealed.
“Severable doctrine is looking at whether one provision of the Affordable Care Act can be separated from the rest of the Affordable Care Act, and if it can't, if it's inseverable. Then, if the individual mandate is unconstitutional, the rest must fall,” Cordova explained.
The New Mexico Center of Law and Poverty said concerned constituents should reach out to local legislators before the upcoming session.
“Shore up those existing protections for people who have health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act,” Cordova said.
