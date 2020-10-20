How to become a New Mexico Safe Certified restaurant

Officials with the state tourism department said the certification consists of online modules and quizzes about COVID-safe practices in the workplace. At least one person per business must complete the certification.

“Most businesses can complete it within a day,” said Cody Johnson, with the state tourism department.

Jeremy Kinter with Tractor Brewing Co. was one of the first to be issued a certification in July.

"It was pretty easy,” Kinter said. “Go online, take a course, take a quiz, and it's very simple."

The course goes over state-issued criteria for what a business should be doing to operate safely and responsibly.

Johnson said the certification gives customers extra peace of mind when they visit trained restaurants.

“An extra stamp of validation that they are safe and people can continue to visit and show their support,” he said.

The course is free to complete and will provide updates to businesses if the public health order changes again.

“It should be taken seriously,” Kinter said. “This is a pandemic. We know that people want to come out and have a drink, and we want them to, but we want to give them a safe environment to do so."

For more information on the New Mexico Safe Certification program, click here.