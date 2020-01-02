How to create new spending habits for the new year

Saving up doesn't come easy for Nikki Navarrtte.

"I'm responsible," she said. "I'm just not a huge saver."

America Saves offers tips to help people save big. They recommend having a goal in mind for retirement, a car, emergencies, etc.

It's too easy to take money out of a savings account when the cash doesn't have a purpose. If you don't think you're disciplined enough to do that, consider setting up an automatic savings plan with your bank.

Annie Gregg said it's important to also "pay yourself" first, before bills.

"You take take that amount that you make, and then how many hours you work a week. And then that pay already (is taken) like off the top," she said.

When the time comes for shopping, try not to let the urge win.

"It's tough to save money to buy something specific. I'm more of a 'lets just buy it now instead of save for it'," Nevarrtte said.

If you are an impulse shopper too, America Saves suggests waiting 24 hours before buying. After that, you can decide if you still "need" that item.