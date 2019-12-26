How to explain tough topics to children and teens, a psychiatrist explains

“When you have these type of murder-suicides, and particularly when it's a caregiver or provider who does it, they often feel that they it's both a sense of failure but also the sense that no one else can take care of my family and my family can't survive without me,” Dr. Carroll said. “So it's sort of like, on one hand it’s a bit narcissistic in the sense that you believe you're the only one who believes you can provide and take care of your family, but then if you fail in some way you can't just sort of leave your family behind."

Dr. Carroll explained that those thoughts are not logical. When someone is depressed, Dr. Carroll explained that a person can lose the ability to be logical. That concept can be hard to explain to children, especially those who are 7 years of age or younger.