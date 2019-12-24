How to help emergency dispatchers, first responders during the holidays

Dispatchers have to ask a lot of questions to help including location, call back number and if any drugs or alcohol are involved. Sometimes, if a person is refusing to give their location, dispatchers have to contact the phone company to help, but they can't always give a location.

"When we start asking too many direct questions. They feel like we're intruding. They'll shut down," said Carnes. "They think we're delaying that response because we're asking these questions. In reality, that call has already been dispatched. I'm talking to you while someone else is doing the work."

The questions need to be answered accurately and fast enough to help first responders prepare before they arrive on scene.

Carnes said the worst call they could get is a 10-83, which means an officer is down.

So they ask people to cooperate by keeping calm, listen and answer because every second counts.

"You're putting not only the person needing help in danger, you're also endangering our responders. And we want them to go home to their families every night as well."