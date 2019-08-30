How to know if children are ready for contact lenses | KOB 4
How to know if children are ready for contact lenses

Casey Torres
August 30, 2019 09:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Contact lenses are a responsibility. Children can wear them at a young age, but an optometrist at ABQ Eyecare said their age isn’t how parents should decide if their kids are ready to ditch their glasses.

"The time to consider contact lenses for kids depends on the kid.” said Dr. Mamie Chan. “I've had patients that are kids that are elementary school age that are very responsible, and some high schoolers that are not responsible at all."

She said parents will know if their kids are responsible.

Some things parents can look for are if their kids:

  • Complete their chores
  • Practice good hygiene  
  • Finish their homework
  • Take care of their glasses

Kids need to clean their contacts after every use. When they apply them, they need to wash their hands.

Dr. Chan said there are contacts that can be worn for 24 hours, but she recommends for contact lenses not to be worn longer than 12 hours. She said bacteria can multiply on the contact lens and spread to the eye.

A bacterial infection could cause the eye(s) to develop redness, itchiness, discharge, or sever dryness.

"It's absolutely a serious matter when you're dealing with contact lenses because you can permanently damage your eyes if you're not taking care of them properly,” she said.

