How to know if children are ready for contact lenses

Some things parents can look for are if their kids:

Complete their chores

Practice good hygiene

Finish their homework

Take care of their glasses

Kids need to clean their contacts after every use. When they apply them, they need to wash their hands.

Dr. Chan said there are contacts that can be worn for 24 hours, but she recommends for contact lenses not to be worn longer than 12 hours. She said bacteria can multiply on the contact lens and spread to the eye.

A bacterial infection could cause the eye(s) to develop redness, itchiness, discharge, or sever dryness.

"It's absolutely a serious matter when you're dealing with contact lenses because you can permanently damage your eyes if you're not taking care of them properly,” she said.