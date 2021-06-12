How to prepare for the summer heat in New Mexico

The La Cueva tennis team is currently in the middle of the state tennis championships. While the championships are usually held in May, this year they were pushed back to much hotter June.

Johnson said athletes have to stay vigilant if they compete in extreme heat.

"It's something you really have to be careful about, you know, cramping and heat exhaustion is really a big thing," he said.

According to the CDC, symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, clammy skin, nausea, dizziness or muscle cramps. Symptoms of a more serious heat stroke include high body temperature, fast pulse, confusion, and passing out.

People should call 911 immediately if they begin showing signs of a heat stroke.

Those who are experiencing signs of heat exhaustion should move to a cool place and sip on water. The CDC also recommends loosening tight clothing and using wet cloths to cool down.

Coach Johnson said prepping for fun in the sun is crucial to staying safe.

"We tell our kids to start hydrating a week in advance and banana sales will probably go up this week because they're huge for potassium," he said.

Potassium helps with muscle cramps, which can also occur in the heat.

As people prepare to enjoy all New Mexico has to offer, Johnson said to remember the essentials.

"You know you gotta wear a hat and you've got to stay cool as much as you can. That's the real key thing," he said.





