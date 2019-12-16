How to prevent holiday package theft

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Many people are expecting to receive packages for the holidays in the next coming weeks, but thieves are counting on those deliveries too.
The best way to avoid becoming a victim of package theft is to customize delivery options and require a signature for drop off.
People can also opt to send packages to a secure location. For example, items purchased on Amazon can be shipped to an Amazon locker. Lockers are available at Whole Foods, Stein Mart, or JC Penny.
Deliveries can be customized using a tracking number.
People can find what service is delivering the package with the tracking number then opt to have it delivered to that carrier’s store.
A UPS spokesperson also said they are teaming up with some CVS stores around Albuquerque to have packages securing delivered.
FedEx now allows shipping to stores that people already shop at like Walgreens.
