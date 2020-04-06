How to safely care for a family member with COVID-19

Family member who bring the sick family member food and other supplies should also wear a face masks if possible.

In addition to hand washing for 20 seconds, it is also recommended to go the extra mile when sanitizing by using gloves when doing laundry belonging to the infected family member. Surfaces that are frequently touched should also be disinfected more regularly like countertops, doorknobs, desks and toilets.

Social distancing should be practiced inside the home while the sick person’s health is monitored.

Some over the counter products may help with COVID-19 symptoms and the sick person should be staying hydrated.

If there is an emergency, seek medical attention.