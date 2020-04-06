How to safely care for a family member with COVID-19 | KOB 4
How to safely care for a family member with COVID-19

Brittany Costello
Created: April 06, 2020 10:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— With nearly 700 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico, some people may be wondering what to do if someone in their household gets infected.

The CDC has some tips on caring for a person with COVID-19, but it does require some extra steps.

The CDC recommends the infected person be even more isolated. That means picking a spot in the house such as a spare bedroom. If possible, the CDC also recommends designating a bathroom to the person who has fallen ill. If a bathroom must be shared, then the space should be sanitized more often.

The sharing of towels, bedding and dishes should be avoided. When preparing meals, have the person who is sick eat in their designated space.

Family member who bring the sick family member food and other supplies should also wear a face masks if possible.

In addition to hand washing for 20 seconds, it is also recommended to go the extra mile when sanitizing by using gloves when doing laundry belonging to the infected family member. Surfaces that are frequently touched should also be disinfected more regularly like countertops, doorknobs, desks and toilets.

Social distancing should be practiced inside the home while the sick person’s health is monitored.

Some over the counter products may help with COVID-19 symptoms and the sick person should be staying hydrated.

If there is an emergency, seek medical attention.


