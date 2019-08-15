How to spot, deal with lice

She said head lice are tiny parasitic insects that suck the blood from the scalp. A nuisance for many, lice aren't known to carry disease.

"A misconception about head lice is that it's a hygiene problem. The child isn't bathing enough, but it's not a hygiene problem,” Naddy explained.

Naddy said they spread when there’s close contact with someone who has them, so she advises children not to share personal belongings, like clothes or hair brushes.

Some symptoms of an infestation can be scratching behind ears and near the neck.

Naddy said little white flakes that look like dandruff can be seen. Those are actually eggs called Nits.

Naddy recommends over the counter medications to kill the pesky insects.

If they’re not gone after two treatments, she said a pediatrician can prescribe a stronger medication.