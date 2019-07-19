How to stay cool on the hottest day of 2019 so far | KOB 4
How to stay cool on the hottest day of 2019 so far

Joy Wang
July 19, 2019 07:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Sunport hit 100 degrees for the first time this year, and there's a heatwave across the country. 

So what are some ways you can keep cool? 

First responders say stay inside, if possible. 

"Hydrate – that's the biggest part of these heat-related injuries here in New Mexico," said Charles Luera with the Bernalillo County Fire Department. 

The department tends to see a lot of heat-related calls this time of year. 

"I did have a heat-related emergency a couple years ago. I loaded 150 bales of hay and then went home and unloaded 150 bales of hay," explains Luera. "With that experience, I had severe abdominal pain. I had nausea, cramping in my arms... I actually had to be seen in an emergency room to be rehydrated." 

Luera now carries a pack of necessities just in case. 

"We never think it's going to happen to us," said Luera. 

Some necessities include a cold pack – even some frozen vegetables will work. To cool down quickly, place it on your forehead, or behind your neck, underarms or knees. 

For some cheap hacks at home, peppermint tea has a natural cooling sensation. Pour the tea into a spray bottle to mist yourself or keep others cool. 

Aloe vera also helps with cooling. Freezing some in an ice cube tray then rubbing it on pressure points can also help. 

Finally, first responders across the country are warning people to not keep water bottles in hot cars. The water and plastic can create a magnifying effect, which could lead to a fire. 

Joy Wang


Updated: July 19, 2019 07:15 PM
Created: July 19, 2019 06:02 PM

