How to stay safe in windy weather

Take high profile vehicles tractor trailers for example: if a crosswind hits at 60 miles per hour or more it can overturn the trailer causing a potentially deadly situation for other drivers.

As we head into the spring windy season, prepare your property.

Remove any dead trees or overhanging branches near structures, loose materials in yards and balconies that could blow away.

Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture or garbage cans that could blow away and cause damage or injury.