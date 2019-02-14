How to stay safe in windy weather | KOB 4
How to stay safe in windy weather

February 14, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Wednesday brought extreme wind to our state with a recorded gust of 84 mph at the Raton Airport.

Advertisement

A high wind warning is issued when sustained winds of 40 mph and gusts of 58 mph or greater are expected.

It can get even more intense than that. High winds can cause downed trees and power lines, flying debris and even building collapses, which may lead to power outages, transportation disruptions, damage to buildings and injury or death.

Take high profile vehicles tractor trailers for example: if a crosswind hits at 60 miles per hour or more it can overturn the trailer causing a potentially deadly situation for other drivers.

As we head into the spring windy season, prepare your property.

Remove any dead trees or overhanging branches near structures, loose materials in yards and balconies that could blow away.

Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture or garbage cans that could blow away and cause damage or injury.

Eddie Garcia


February 14, 2019
February 14, 2019

