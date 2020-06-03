How to stay safe when businesses reopen in New Mexico

"But you want to make sure as you re-enter, as you think about going to a restaurant that's adhering to the recommendations for capacity which is at 50 percent and that they're clearly spacing things out, you see they're wiping down things so that you can feel safe,” she added.

Collins said the risk of contracting coronavirus isn’t gone.

Instead, she urged residents to continue practicing social distancing, wearing face masks and washing hands.

According to Collins, she thinks the number of people allowed in businesses has to do with how long people are sitting or standing in a specific place.

For example, people are usually walking around indoor malls as opposed to movie theaters where people are sitting for hours.

KOB 4 asked why restaurants could be open at 50 percent capacity, but bars could not.

"So at a restaurant, they're able to really separate people at tables, but they can't separate people at a bar,” said Collins.

When asked if it’s safer to eat inside or outside, Collins said outside.

"The aerosolized droplets from COVID-19 are less of an issue when you're on a patio,” she said.

“It's still an issue but less so than being inside,” Collins added.

Collins said if the coronavirus behaves like the flu, New Mexico could see a second wave before the fall.

Again, she recommends people practice social distancing, wash their hands and wear face masks.

