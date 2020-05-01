How to stay safe while heading outdoors in the heat

“It is so important that you bring water. You need to stay hydrated. Don’t only bring water, but drink water throughout the hike and have foods so that you can maintain your energy lever. That’s really important as well,” she said.

Don’t forget to protect your skin.

"You want to wear hats, sunscreen. You want to make sure that you don't get sunburns out there,” said McRoberts.

But still take extra light layers of clothing if you’re hitting high elevations. McRoberts said even on a sunny day, it could be freezing cold once you keep hiking up.

Make sure to wear closed-toed shoes, to prevent getting hurt by plants or animals. If you’re taking a pet, take them plenty of water and pick up after them.

McRoberts said a lot of people are not picking up their pet’s feces and other trash.

These are the 10 essential items McRoberts recommends to take on a short or long hike.

Navigation tools (map, compass. Altimeter, GPS, etc.) Headlamp and extra batteries Sun protection First aid Knife Fire (matches, lighter, etc.) Shelter gear Extra food Extra water Extra clothes

More information and maps of trails can be found at cabq.gov/openspace.

With COVID-19, first responders are busier than ever. McRoberts said if there is something you want to report, call 242-COPS.

However, if you are seriously hurt or have severe dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke, call 911 only if you can’t make it out on your own.