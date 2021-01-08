How to talk to children about the riot at the Capitol

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The chaos at the Capitol has caught the eye of many, including children. A psychiatric nurse practitioner from Lovelace has a few suggestions on how parents can reach out to their kids.



"For children, it kind of becomes a question of their own safety and uncertainty about what's going on in the world around them,” said Justin White.



He said violence and death shared on the news could lead to anxiety or depression for kids, but it doesn’t mean you should have your kids living under a rock.



"We know that sheltering from harsh realities and information often tend to lead kids to get information from places that maybe aren't as reliable or maybe don't align with their family values,” he said.



White advises parents to be proactive, but before starting the conversation, they should be in check with their own emotions. He explained kids can pick up on any anxiousness.



When parents are ready to talk, fewer details can be shared with very young kids. Reassuring them of their safety is the most important thing, according to White. However, adolescents could use a more honest conversation depending on how much information a parent thinks their child can handle.



There’s one thing White suggests should be left with the very young ones. That would be politics.



"Just make it kind of a normal experience, and try to remove any biases or connections in a particular group from discussion,” he said.



If a parent thinks their older kids can handle political talk, then White says it’s OK to go forward with the conversation.