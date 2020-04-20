How to virtually play Lotería during lockdown | KOB 4
Advertisement

How to virtually play Lotería during lockdown

Casey Torres
Updated: April 20, 2020 08:40 AM
Created: April 20, 2020 07:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— There are different games you can play virtually to stay in touch with family and friends during the stay-at-home order.

Casey Torres played Lotería on Zoom with two other KOB 4 employees. Other people have been playing the game differently on Facebook live, but it’s really up to you how you want to play it.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • One or two electronic devices: one to livestream the deck of cards, and the other to open a free app for a deck of cards — unless you already have some.
  • The playing cards knows as “tablas." You can download these online. Not all of them are free.

You could always do this over the phone but it limits the number of people dialed in. Also, being able to see others play makes it more fun, and you can make sure there’s no cheating!

Advertisement


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gun shop receives cease-and-desist order after taking a stand against governor's order
Gun shop receives cease-and-desist order after taking a stand against governor's order
2 new deaths, 47 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report
2 new deaths, 47 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases according to partial report
State and tribal leaders address COVID-19 surge within Native American communities
State and tribal leaders address COVID-19 surge within Native American communities
Feds tell New Mexico to stop diverting federal school aid
Feds tell New Mexico to stop diverting federal school aid
Video: Man gets swab stuck in nose while getting tested for COVID-19
Video: Man gets swab stuck in nose while getting tested for COVID-19
Advertisement


State and tribal leaders address COVID-19 surge within Native American communities
State and tribal leaders address COVID-19 surge within Native American communities
Feds tell New Mexico to stop diverting federal school aid
Feds tell New Mexico to stop diverting federal school aid
Casino to furlough 180 workers due to COVID-19 impacts
Casino to furlough 180 workers due to COVID-19 impacts
How to virtually play Lotería during lockdown
How to virtually play Lotería during lockdown
ABQ powerlifter uses weights to fight genetic disease, struggles after gym closures
ABQ powerlifter uses weights to fight genetic disease, struggles after gym closures