How to virtually play Lotería during lockdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— There are different games you can play virtually to stay in touch with family and friends during the stay-at-home order.



Casey Torres played Lotería on Zoom with two other KOB 4 employees. Other people have been playing the game differently on Facebook live, but it’s really up to you how you want to play it.



Here’s what you’ll need:

One or two electronic devices: one to livestream the deck of cards, and the other to open a free app for a deck of cards — unless you already have some.

The playing cards knows as “tablas." You can download these online. Not all of them are free.

You could always do this over the phone but it limits the number of people dialed in. Also, being able to see others play makes it more fun, and you can make sure there’s no cheating!