How will the fatal movie set shooting impact New Mexico's film industry?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An online petition to ban the use of real firearms on film sets already has several thousand signatures. A man who was near Thursday’s shooting scene on the ‘Rust’ set Thursday night said this is a common practice.



"Sometimes the background casting office here out of New Mexico will tell the extras, which are the people you see walking around in the background, will say 'hey if you have a gun bring it," said Geoff Meed, with production for "Outlaw Land."



Three local background casting directors, including one who cast the extras for "Rust," said they wanted to set the record straight on Meed’s statement.

"That is never an ask or a question or something that we would ever condone coming to set,” Shayne Hartigan, "Rust" background casting director, said. “There's a lot of safety protocols that we have to follow and asking background to bring a weapon to set is definitely not one of them."



“It’s impossible to bring a weapon to set,” added Elizabeth Gabel, another background casting director. “There are so many people that are there making checking and looking. If we allowed someone to bring a weapon on set, we would be fired and we wouldn't have careers."