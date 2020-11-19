How writing letters to Santa can benefit Make-A-Wish | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > Gov. Lujan Grisham provides update about COVID-19 in NM
Advertisement

How writing letters to Santa can benefit Make-A-Wish

Casey Torres
Created: November 19, 2020 01:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails are helping Make-A-Wish reach up to $1 million in donations from Macy’s to help grant children’s wishes.

For years, Macy’s has donated $1 for every letter sent to Santa Claus towards Make-A-Wish. Usually, families would drop off the letter at a red drop box in the department store. However, that can be tricky during the state’s two-week shutdown.

Advertisement

Therefore, the Girl Scouts are writing their own letters and helping collect them as well. Families can mail a letter to Santa by Nov. 28 to this address:

Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails

Attn: Believe Campaign

4000 Jefferson Plaza NE

Albuquerque, NM 87109

Or email a letter to: CustomerCare@NMGirlScouts.org

The troops will make sure to deliver the letters on time to Santa.

Families can also send a digital letter to Santa Claus from the Macy’s website.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Ghost Adventures features Gallup's historic El Rancho Hotel
Ghost Adventures features Gallup's historic El Rancho Hotel
State Police officer shoots suspect in Los Lunas
State Police officer shoots suspect in Los Lunas
UNMH nurse says a lot of COVID patients regret not taking virus seriously
UNMH nurse says a lot of COVID patients regret not taking virus seriously
New Mexico reports 26 new deaths, 2,897 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 26 new deaths, 2,897 additional COVID-19 cases
Advertisement


Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar