How writing letters to Santa can benefit Make-A-Wish

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails are helping Make-A-Wish reach up to $1 million in donations from Macy’s to help grant children’s wishes.

For years, Macy’s has donated $1 for every letter sent to Santa Claus towards Make-A-Wish. Usually, families would drop off the letter at a red drop box in the department store. However, that can be tricky during the state’s two-week shutdown.