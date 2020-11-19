How writing letters to Santa can benefit Make-A-Wish

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails are helping Make-A-Wish reach up to $1 million in donations from Macy’s to help grant children’s wishes.
For years, Macy’s has donated $1 for every letter sent to Santa Claus towards Make-A-Wish. Usually, families would drop off the letter at a red drop box in the department store. However, that can be tricky during the state’s two-week shutdown.
Therefore, the Girl Scouts are writing their own letters and helping collect them as well. Families can mail a letter to Santa by Nov. 28 to this address:
Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails
Attn: Believe Campaign
4000 Jefferson Plaza NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Or email a letter to: CustomerCare@NMGirlScouts.org
The troops will make sure to deliver the letters on time to Santa.
Families can also send a digital letter to Santa Claus from the Macy’s website.
