HR expert discusses how to negotiate working from home as gas prices rise

Talamante says the pandemic proved this is a viable option for many people with systems and remote networks already in place. She says it’s a shift in the workplace that employers need to be ready for.

“It is the new workplace of the future and I think preparing our leadership team to adjust to the new style of leadership is important, and is critical to retaining these employees.”

This is especially important at a time when workers are leaving the workforce in droves amid The Great Resignation. Industry leaders say employees are being choosy in whom they work for.

"In a standard environment, it takes about 4 weeks, 45 days to fill an open position. Right now, it's about double to find a qualified candidate."

