HR expert discusses how to negotiate working from home as gas prices rise

Colton Shone
Updated: March 11, 2022 05:23 PM
Created: March 11, 2022 03:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Drivers may see the dollar signs at the gas pump as a way to negotiate working from home again.
A local HR expert says – why not? Working from home was big during the pandemic.
Now workers across the country are knocking on their boss' door not to ask for a raise, but to work remotely.
"Approaching the conversation with your supervisor starts with an open-ended conversation, ‘hey I'd like to chat with you about the possibility of working from home. Maybe 100% or some days in the office or some days at home,’" said Heather Talamante, First Financial Credit Union senior HR generalist.
Talamante says the pandemic proved this is a viable option for many people with systems and remote networks already in place. She says it’s a shift in the workplace that employers need to be ready for.
“It is the new workplace of the future and I think preparing our leadership team to adjust to the new style of leadership is important, and is critical to retaining these employees.”
This is especially important at a time when workers are leaving the workforce in droves amid The Great Resignation. Industry leaders say employees are being choosy in whom they work for.
"In a standard environment, it takes about 4 weeks, 45 days to fill an open position. Right now, it's about double to find a qualified candidate."
