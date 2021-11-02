Human trafficking prevention campaign hosting free Nov. 5 event

"We talk about breaking it down, who's vulnerable and why, what predators look for and why – not just in trafficking but in domineering relationships where young people are being exploited in other ways," Kaplan explained. "Then 'Proceed with Caution' is showing how to defend yourself and use your own voice."

Although the Nov. 5 event is only open to women and girls, ages 12 and up, Kaplan argues the topic is not as irrelevant to the general public as some people may think.

"There's so much danger in getting stuck in that, believing that, instead of understanding," Kaplan stated. "Predators know you believe that and target people on social media whose parents aren't talking about these things with them.

"We're coming to people with tools to help their kids," she added.

Registration is necessary to attend the Nov. 5 event, either virtually through the live stream or in person. Visit the Vulnerable No More website to register for either in-person or virtual attendance.

