Human trafficking prevention campaign hosting free Nov. 5 event

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: November 02, 2021 08:40 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A nonprofit aimed at human trafficking prevention is hosting an event, Friday, aimed at educating an age group that can often fall victim to trafficking.
The For the One nonprofit instructs people, ages 12 to 25, about what threats to look out for from groomers, recruiters and traffickers who target them. Founder Toya Kaplan was inspired to start the nonprofit after working at a home that took in trafficking survivors.
"We'll continue to show up after the accident over and over again because it's so prevalent but we want to get out ahead and stop it," Kaplan said.
The nonprofit is hosting events as a part of its Vulnerable No More campaign, including an event Friday, Nov. 5, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Believer's Center of Albuquerque. Each event is a long-form conversation broken down into sections covering human trafficking and other topics.
"We talk about breaking it down, who's vulnerable and why, what predators look for and why – not just in trafficking but in domineering relationships where young people are being exploited in other ways," Kaplan explained. "Then 'Proceed with Caution' is showing how to defend yourself and use your own voice."
Although the Nov. 5 event is only open to women and girls, ages 12 and up, Kaplan argues the topic is not as irrelevant to the general public as some people may think.
"There's so much danger in getting stuck in that, believing that, instead of understanding," Kaplan stated. "Predators know you believe that and target people on social media whose parents aren't talking about these things with them.
"We're coming to people with tools to help their kids," she added.
Registration is necessary to attend the Nov. 5 event, either virtually through the live stream or in person. Visit the Vulnerable No More website to register for either in-person or virtual attendance.
To view Steve Stucker's full interview with Toya Kaplan, click the video at the top.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company