Hundreds celebrate Easter at Kit Carson Park
Hundreds celebrate Easter at Kit Carson Park

KOB Web Staff
April 21, 2019 10:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Near the Albuquerque Country Club, hundreds of people celebrated Easter at Kit Carson Park.

Every Easter, families from across the city make this park their own. For some, though, there was a little confusion this year.

There was a viral post on social media advertising a free Easter egg hunt at Kit Carson Park – but some didn't notice that the advertisement was for Kit Carson Park in Taos, not Albuquerque.

Some kids were a little disappointed, but that didn't stop them from having fun and remembering that Easter is a great time to forget about your troubles and reflect on the important things in life. 

April 21, 2019
Created: April 21, 2019 09:46 PM

