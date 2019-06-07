Hundreds gather at Albuquerque Sunport to welcome home veterans | KOB 4
Hundreds gather at Albuquerque Sunport to welcome home veterans

Christina Rodriguez
June 07, 2019 10:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Friday, people gathered at the Albuquerque Sunport for a special ceremony to welcome veterans returning home. 

The veterans were in Washington, D.C. for the 6th annual Honor Flight.

The flight is a rare opportunity for veterans to visit the memorials that were built in their honor. 26 veterans from New Mexico were able to attend. 

"Everything was so good – it's hard to tell what was the best," said Thomas Chrissinger, WWII veteran. 

The event was coordinated by the Honor Flight of Northern New Mexico and the Albuquerque International Sunport. 

"It made me feel real good, helped me with closure," said Vietnam war veteran Dennis Schibley. "The welcome home we didn't get when we came home from Vietnam." 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: June 07, 2019 10:10 PM
Created: June 07, 2019 08:38 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

