Hundreds gather at Fairview Memorial Park to celebrate Día de los Muertos

Grace Reader
Created: November 03, 2019 06:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Hundreds of people gathered at Fairview Memorial Park to celebrate Día de los Muertos Sunday.
In previous years, the celebration was marked by the South Valley Marigold Parade. Organizers of the parade postponed the event this year after they said last year’s crowd was more than they anticipated.
For some visitors, the celebration at Fairview filled the void that the Marigold Parade left behind.
“I came out because it's a big tradition that I've done for at least 10 years with the kids,” said Victoria Moya, an attendee. “Usually it's at the Marigold, so I was a little disappointed so when I found out this was going on, I was excited."
Organizers for the Marigold Parade hope to bring the event back in the future.
