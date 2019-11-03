Hundreds gather at Fairview Memorial Park to celebrate Día de los Muertos | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Hundreds gather at Fairview Memorial Park to celebrate Día de los Muertos

Grace Reader
Created: November 03, 2019 06:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Hundreds of people gathered at Fairview Memorial Park to celebrate Día de los Muertos Sunday.

In previous years, the celebration was marked by the South Valley Marigold Parade. Organizers of the parade postponed the event this year after they said last year’s crowd was more than they anticipated.

Advertisement

For some visitors, the celebration at Fairview filled the void that the Marigold Parade left behind.

“I came out because it's a big tradition that I've done for at least 10 years with the kids,” said Victoria Moya, an attendee. “Usually it's at the Marigold, so I was a little disappointed so when I found out this was going on, I was excited."

Organizers for the Marigold Parade hope to bring the event back in the future.


 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Thieves use fake ID's, checks to steal truck from dealership
Thieves use fake ID's, checks to steal truck from dealership
Police: Couple arrested, suspected in over 20 robberies
Police: Couple arrested, suspected in over 20 robberies
Residents concerned about dangerous stretch of road, councilwoman talks solutions
Residents concerned about dangerous stretch of road, councilwoman talks solutions
Mayor unveils new Rail Yards plaza
Mayor unveils new Rail Yards plaza
Hundreds gather at Fairview Memorial Park to celebrate Día de los Muertos
Hundreds gather at Fairview Memorial Park to celebrate Día de los Muertos
Advertisement


Thieves use fake ID's, checks to steal truck from dealership
Thieves use fake ID's, checks to steal truck from dealership
Hundreds gather at Fairview Memorial Park to celebrate Día de los Muertos
Hundreds gather at Fairview Memorial Park to celebrate Día de los Muertos
Residents concerned about dangerous stretch of road, councilwoman talks solutions
Residents concerned about dangerous stretch of road, councilwoman talks solutions
APD investigate homicide near Broadway and Indian School
APD investigate homicide near Broadway and Indian School
Mayor unveils new Rail Yards plaza
Mayor unveils new Rail Yards plaza