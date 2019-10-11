Hundreds gather downtown for 'El Camino' premiere

‘El Camino’ is supposed to pick up where the Breaking Bad series left off in 2013.

Breaking Bad RV tour guide Frank Sandoval said the popular T.V. series left a lasting impact on the community.

“When Breaking Bad ended it left this void in Albuquerque,” he said.

Frank Sandoval’s Breaking Bad RV tour guide business has been driven by fans wanting more. Sandoval has also made some appearances on the show.

“I was actually a DEA agent on season five. Business office worker in ‘Madrigal’ season five, episode two,” he said.

Sandoval said his business is thriving, especially with the premiere.

“It’s a shot of adrenaline for the base and for all of the people that love Breaking Bad,” he said.

The movie was not only a big deal to fans, but for the state’s film economy, employing around 300 New Mexico crew members.

“Albuquerque was named as the No. 1 place to live and work as a movie maker by Movie Maker Magazine. The goal— let’s keep it at No.1,” said Albuquerque Film liaison, Amber Dodson.

Dodson said Breaking Bad helped showcase how great a place New Mexico is for film.

“We see Breaking Bad as the foundation to this whole industry,” Dodson said. “We've always had film here for a lot of years but those years and that iconic T.V. series that really, really shattered all standards for what T.V. could be in terms of quality, set the stage for this industry to grow here.”

Kimo Theatre Manager Larry Parker said the movie also brought a little glory to the historic downtown venue.

“Almost 50 years of its existence, it was the premier downtown movie palace,” he said.