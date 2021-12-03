Hundreds gather to honor life of Albuquerque teen who saved father from house fire | KOB 4
Hundreds gather to honor life of Albuquerque teen who saved father from house fire

Brianna Wilson
Updated: December 03, 2021 05:43 PM
Created: December 03, 2021 05:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The incredible life of 17-year-old Xaven Garcia was celebrated and remembered Friday.

Hundreds of his friends, family and community members gathered to lay the teen hero to rest, following a morning service at Our Lady of Guadalupe in the North Valley.

Last month, Xaven passed away after saving his father's life in a house fire, but not before saving four more lives across the country through the gift of organ donation.


