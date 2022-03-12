Hundreds gather to remember fallen Santa Fe Officer Robert Duran

“I never saw him not smiling and it wasn't a normal smile and I confirmed this with his family and those who worked with him if he smiled at you, you had to smile back,” said Paul Joye Santa Fe interim police chief.

A contagious smile everyone remembers fondly.

“If you had the privilege of meeting my brother, you know what I mean,” said Angela Cameno, Robert Duran’s sister.

As his family prepares to lay him to rest, they try to imagine the world without Duran.

“It's hard for me right now to even comprehend that I'm writing a eulogy for my brother,” said Cameno. “Rob, you gave the ultimate sacrifice and I don't know how I will do life without you, we have always been at each other’s side for all these years.”

An emotional goodbye-- for anyone who had the privilege of knowing him

“There is quietness on my phone, there is someone missing on the team, there is silence on the radio, there's an emptiness in the building, you are missed,” said Chavez.

KOB 4 spoke with those in the community who say they didn't know officer Duran personally, but wanted to be there to honor him Saturday.

"It was a tragedy in what happened and I am here to support not only him but the rest of these officers because these guys go through a lot of danger out there," said Robert Salazar, Rio Rancho Resident.

21 shots rang out over the crowd--as taps began to play. And officer Duran-- carried by his brothers in blue-- began his final trip to Santa Fe-- his family holding onto the flag that covered his casket.

As his casket was carried out, officers and first responders from across the state-- Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Hobbs, Roswell and Farmington all stood and saluted their fallen brother.

“To Robert, we love you, we miss you, thank you.”