Hundreds honor Albuquerque's LGBTIQ community at candlelight vigil
Megan Abundis
June 06, 2019 10:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A few hundred people showed up at Morningside Park in Nob Hill to honor and celebrate those who started the Pride movement in Albuquerque.
Religious and political leaders spoke in support of equity and inclusion.
"It is not full equality until everyone in our community has full equality," said Craig LaBerge-Esparza, president of Albuquerque Pride. "Our youth is not majorly represented and the transgender community which we always want to see brought to the forefront."
LaBerge-Esparza said that Morningside Park is where the first Albuquerque Pride happened 43 years ago.
"We've come together in reverence," LaBerge-Esparza said. "They've fought hard, they've given us all the accomplishments that we celebrate today. We are trying to remember and honor them tonight."
The Pride events will continue throughout the weekend. For more information, click here.
