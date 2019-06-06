Hundreds honor Albuquerque's LGBTIQ community at candlelight vigil

LaBerge-Esparza said that Morningside Park is where the first Albuquerque Pride happened 43 years ago.

"We've come together in reverence," LaBerge-Esparza said. "They've fought hard, they've given us all the accomplishments that we celebrate today. We are trying to remember and honor them tonight."

The Pride events will continue throughout the weekend. For more information, click here.