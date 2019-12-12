Hundreds of Christmas trees on sale for a good cause

"It's a program that help men and women who struggle with incarceration, homelessness, addiction – get their lives back on track," Joseph said. "Our program is very unique in a way where we don't take no government funding. We're 100% self-efficient."

The foundation has different facilities across the country. In New Mexico, Joseph and other residents of the program stay at a ranch in Ohkay Owingeh. They learn different trades and skills to move past their struggles.

"My life... it's changing little by little, but I see a big difference," Joseph said. "The person when I first went in there to the person that I'm becoming."

Joseph said these Christmas tree sales are one way to keep the program running.

"When you do buy a tree, you are actually saving a life," he said.

