Hundreds of Christmas trees on sale for a good cause | KOB 4
Advertisement

Hundreds of Christmas trees on sale for a good cause

Casey Torres
Updated: December 12, 2019 11:56 AM
Created: December 12, 2019 10:58 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Delancey Street Trees is hoping to sell hundreds of trees this holiday season. 

One of their tree lots is on Indian School near Winrock Mall. That's where you'll find Joseph, and he'll help you find your perfect tree. 

Advertisement

"We have four different species this year," Joseph said. "We have nobles, we have nordmanns, douglas firs and grand furs." 

Anyone who buys a tree is helping out the Delancey Street Foundation. 

"It's a program that help men and women who struggle with incarceration, homelessness, addiction – get their lives back on track," Joseph said. "Our program is very unique in a way where we don't take no government funding. We're 100% self-efficient." 

The foundation has different facilities across the country. In New Mexico, Joseph and other residents of the program stay at a ranch in Ohkay Owingeh. They learn different trades and skills to move past their struggles. 

"My life... it's changing little by little, but I see a big difference," Joseph said. "The person when I first went in there to the person that I'm becoming." 

Joseph said these Christmas tree sales are one way to keep the program running. 

"When you do buy a tree, you are actually saving a life," he said. 

For tree lot locations, click here


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Video: BCSO deploys K9 on man who stole vehicle
Video: BCSO deploys K9 on man who stole vehicle
MMA fighter wanted for running from police
MMA fighter wanted for running from police
DA and State Police work together to improve prosecution
DA and State Police work together to improve prosecution
Following release to Pretrial Services, rape suspect arrested again
Following release to Pretrial Services, rape suspect arrested again
Man hospitalized for months after contracting West Nile Virus, family pleads for help
Man hospitalized for months after contracting West Nile Virus, family pleads for help
Advertisement


Metro 15: Police release list of the top 15 offenders in Albuquerque
Metro 15: Police release list of the top 15 offenders in Albuquerque
Video: BCSO deploys K9 on man who stole vehicle
Video: BCSO deploys K9 on man who stole vehicle
School bus crash causes delays near the Big-I
School bus crash causes delays near the Big-I
Jackson Wink MMA Academy offers naming rights
Jackson Wink MMA Academy offers naming rights
Santa fulfills wishes of local elementary school students
Santa fulfills wishes of local elementary school students