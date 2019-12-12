Hundreds of Christmas trees on sale for a good cause

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Delancey Street Trees is hoping to sell hundreds of trees this holiday season.
One of their tree lots is on Indian School near Winrock Mall. That's where you'll find Joseph, and he'll help you find your perfect tree.
"We have four different species this year," Joseph said. "We have nobles, we have nordmanns, douglas firs and grand furs."
Anyone who buys a tree is helping out the Delancey Street Foundation.
"It's a program that help men and women who struggle with incarceration, homelessness, addiction – get their lives back on track," Joseph said. "Our program is very unique in a way where we don't take no government funding. We're 100% self-efficient."
The foundation has different facilities across the country. In New Mexico, Joseph and other residents of the program stay at a ranch in Ohkay Owingeh. They learn different trades and skills to move past their struggles.
"My life... it's changing little by little, but I see a big difference," Joseph said. "The person when I first went in there to the person that I'm becoming."
Joseph said these Christmas tree sales are one way to keep the program running.
"When you do buy a tree, you are actually saving a life," he said.
