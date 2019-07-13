Hundreds of guns turned in during APD's first buyback event | KOB 4
Hundreds of guns turned in during APD's first buyback event

Christina Rodriguez
July 13, 2019 06:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police held their first gun buyback event Saturday and it was an overwhelming success. 

Police collected 415 guns at the 4-hour event which was held at the Cesar Chavez Community Center. Five of those guns had been reported stolen. 

People were able to turn in guns with no questions asked. They got paid $75 for handguns, shotguns and rifles and $100 for assault rifles. 

The event was so popular the money ran out – an hour before the buyback was over. The money came from funds allocated by City Councilor Pat Davis.

The Albuquerque Police Department partnered with Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers and the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office to hold the event. The event was part of Mayor Keller's efforts to reduce gun violence. 

"This is one part of our multi-pronged effort to reduce gun violence in Albuquerque,” Mayor Tim Keller said. “As police work to keep people safe, we also need support from law-abiding citizens who are often targeted by thieves. This successful gun buyback event gave people a safe way to dispose of unwanted firearms, while taking those guns out of circulation.”

Some people came all the way from Grants to turn in their guns. 

Guns collected during the event will be used for an art project addressing gun violence. 

APD said they're going to plan more events like this in the future. 

