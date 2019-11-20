Hundreds of kids in New Mexico are waiting to be adopted

"There are 500 kids in our state that are freed for adoption, and 100 right here in Bernalillo County that are freed for adoption," said Chase Wixon, a foster parent recruiter with the Bair Foundation Child and Family Ministries.

Wixon said the foundation's main goal is to reunify kids with their biological parents, but that's not always possible.

He said if anyone is still thinking whether they should adopt, they can start off as a foster parent. It's one way to really consider and understand the commitment of adopting a child.

"It has to be on your heart," he explained. "You have to really want to make a difference and understand that these kids aren't going to come in perfect just how you want them to be. This isn't an ideal situation, especially for the kids."

But he and Aragon both agree that with patience and understanding — adopting is worth it.

"It's an amazing experience. It's changed our lives and our family's lives. And it's complete," said Aragon.

Although November is a month to raise awareness about adoption, Wixon said people shouldn't forget about it the other 11 months.

Wixon said sometimes CYFD will help with the adoption costs.

To learn more about adoption, check out the Heart Gallery of New Mexico Foundation or the Bair Foundation.