Hundreds of migrants being cared for in Albuquerque

March 11, 2019 10:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is hosting nearly 300 migrants who were released from Immigration and Customs custody in El Paso.
A spokesperson for the city said the asylum seekers are from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. The spokesman said they all have sponsors.
Saint Therese Catholic Parish is one of the charities helping feed and house the migrants while they are in Albuquerque.
The families are supposed to be bused or flown to their sponsors in the coming days.
Created: March 11, 2019 10:05 PM
