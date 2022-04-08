Hundreds of New Mexico students face off in SkillsUSA competition

"This is our first time in three years that we've been able to offer this opportunity to our student members in person, so the hype is real," said Natalie Donnelly, the state director of SkillsUSA New Mexico. "Students have been practicing their skills for not just the past year, but the past three years."

There are nearly 40 different career and technical education fields for students to compete in. The winners of Thursday's events will be announced Friday. They will be awarded gold medals among other prizes from local business partners.