Hundreds of protestors march in support of Black Lives Matter in Downtown Albuquerque
Hundreds of protestors march in support of Black Lives Matter in Downtown Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 31, 2020 10:25 PM
Created: May 31, 2020 09:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds of demonstrators marched downtown in support of the Black Lives Matter movement Sunday night. 

Protestors gathered on Central and University and marched down Central while chanting, "Black lives matter" and "I can't breathe."

Law enforcement helped clear the streets for protestors while they made their way westbound.

The group stopped at Robinson Park and paused for a moment of silence before heading eastbound on Central. Once the group arrived in the Nob Hill area, they appeared to turn around and head downtown again. 

No violence has been reported so far. However, tagging has been spotted along the protest route. 

BLM organizer Kiernan Freeman said his group is angry and they’re hurting. Some of them are afraid.

"The fact that we stay calm and we're able to communicate what we want and the energy we want people to feel, and made it understood that we're mad but we're in control. We're smart and we are angry, but we are not stupid,” Freeman said.

Earlier in the evening, demonstrators gathered at the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice to hold a vigil for George Floyd.

Community leaders, including Mayor Tim Keller, spoke at the event. Mayor Keller said the city stands with those who are calling for justice.

“'I can't breathe' in so many ways is not just one more black man's words. It is a cadence of suffering, of repression, of racism that has been in our country since our founding,” the mayor said.

“Institutions that were created to oppress us cannot be expected to protect us,” said Jim Harvey with the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice.


