Hundreds of protestors march in support of Black Lives Matter in Downtown Albuquerque

No violence has been reported so far. However, tagging has been spotted along the protest route.

BLM organizer Kiernan Freeman said his group is angry and they’re hurting. Some of them are afraid.

"The fact that we stay calm and we're able to communicate what we want and the energy we want people to feel, and made it understood that we're mad but we're in control. We're smart and we are angry, but we are not stupid,” Freeman said.

Earlier in the evening, demonstrators gathered at the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice to hold a vigil for George Floyd.

Community leaders, including Mayor Tim Keller, spoke at the event. Mayor Keller said the city stands with those who are calling for justice.

“'I can't breathe' in so many ways is not just one more black man's words. It is a cadence of suffering, of repression, of racism that has been in our country since our founding,” the mayor said.

“Institutions that were created to oppress us cannot be expected to protect us,” said Jim Harvey with the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice.