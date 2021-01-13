Huntsville, Alabama selected over Albuquerque for Space Command HQ | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > Trump impeachment vote in the House after Capitol riots
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Huntsville, Alabama selected over Albuquerque for Space Command HQ

Huntsville, Alabama selected over Albuquerque for Space Command HQ

The Associated Press, KOB 4
Updated: January 13, 2021 12:34 PM
Created: January 13, 2021 12:31 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Albuquerque will not be the new home of the U.S. Space Command headquarters.

Alabama's governor says Huntsville, Alabama will soon be announced as the home of the newest branch of the U.S. military.

The governor was informed of the decision Wednesday morning. An official announcement was set for Wednesday afternoon.

Huntsville is known as Rocket City and has long been home to the Army’s Redstone Arsenal and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

In addition to Albuquerque, other locations considered included Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado and Port San Antonio in Texas.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico identifies first case of UK coronavirus variant
New Mexico identifies first case of UK coronavirus variant
The Pit to become mass COVID-19 vaccination site for the public
The Pit to become mass COVID-19 vaccination site for the public
Man completed anger management program days before he allegedly killed girlfriend
Man completed anger management program days before he allegedly killed girlfriend
The Latest: McConnell is undecided on impeachment vote
In this image from video, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)
NM hospitals continue to feel strain despite drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations
NM hospitals continue to feel strain despite drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations