Huntsville, Alabama selected over Albuquerque for Space Command HQ

The Associated Press, KOB 4
Updated: January 13, 2021 12:34 PM
Created: January 13, 2021 12:31 PM
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Albuquerque will not be the new home of the U.S. Space Command headquarters.
Alabama's governor says Huntsville, Alabama will soon be announced as the home of the newest branch of the U.S. military.
The governor was informed of the decision Wednesday morning. An official announcement was set for Wednesday afternoon.
Huntsville is known as Rocket City and has long been home to the Army’s Redstone Arsenal and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.
In addition to Albuquerque, other locations considered included Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado and Port San Antonio in Texas.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)