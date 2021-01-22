Husband of murdered woman sues City of Albuquerque over immigration policy

The main suspect in Jacqueline's murder, Luis Talamantes-Romero, was a known criminal who was in this country illegally. He has a lengthy criminal history.



According to the lawsuit, Talamantes-Romero had been deported but came back to the U.S. a few months before Vigil's murder. He was identified as a suspect in a robbery.



“That alone should have triggered a phone call, or an email to federal law enforcement even if APD needed more time to perfect their investigation all they had to do was ‘he’s back’ that’s all it would have took,” said attorney Robert Gorence, who is one of the lawyers representing Sam Vigil. “It never happened because of a city policy.”



Robert Gorence and Jason Bowles are representing Sam Vigil in a lawsuit, taking aim at that city policy that declared Albuquerque a Sanctuary City in 2018. It essentially protects the immigration status of someone living here.



They believe that’s why federal authorities were not notified Talamantes-Romero was back in Albuquerque.



City Attorney Esteban Aguilar Jr. said in a statement: "There is no city ordinance that prevents local law enforcement or the federal government from arresting violent felons, immigrant or otherwise."

But both Gorence and Bowles are former federal prosecutors. They said prior to that policy, cooperation between agencies was common.