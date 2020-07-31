Husband of woman killed in Albuquerque hopes federal agents can help locate murderer

"I did not expect anything like what happened, no," he said.

Sam said he didn't realize his wife's case would quickly get national attention.

"Jacque was there with me," he said. "I really felt that."

Sam said he decided to go to Washington, D.C. in the hope of getting help in solving his wife's murder case.

"Every time I go to bed, the driveway, that memory haunts me," he said. "Jacque, my wife, didn't deserve to be killed."

Thirty-five federal agents will be sent to New Mexico to help fight crime. Sam said he welcomes the assistance.

"We should be paying more attention to what the crime rate is here in Albuquerque. It's out of control. Every day somebody's shooting at somebody else, shooting out of windows," he said.

Sam is aware of the backlash of the operation, but he said the people who don't want the assistance haven't gone through what his family is dealing with.

"When I hear people like that express those kind of feelings-- is they just don't care about those 100-some victim that lost their lives," he said. "I think if they were to walk in my shoes or shoes of some of those victims. They'd feel very different."