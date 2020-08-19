Husband reacts after learning authorities identified the person who may have killed his wife | KOB 4
Husband reacts after learning authorities identified the person who may have killed his wife

Megan Abundis
Updated: August 19, 2020 10:51 PM
Created: August 19, 2020 06:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Sam Vigil, who was married to Jacqueline Vigil when she was shot and killed in their driveway, received some good news.

He learned Wednesday that detectives have identified a suspect in Jacqueline's murder.

Sam told KOB 4 that he didn't immediately read the court documents, which implicate Luis Talamantes in the killing. He said he is waiting to go over the documents in private with his loved ones.

"I feel good about the progress. At least there's a little bit of hope. I know it's not going to bring closure to my wife that will always be there," Sam said. "I will always have to deal with that for my rest of life. There's no other way of putting it. At least there's some sense of relief that something is going on that hopefully will bring justice for her murder."

Until he hears more from the FBI or the U.S. Attorney's Office, Sam said he will continue to be vocal about crime in Albuquerque. 

"It's amazing to me how numb or some people have come to the crime problem," he said. 

Sam spoke at the White House for the announcement of Operation Legend, which designated 35 more federal agents to the state to help address crime. 
 


