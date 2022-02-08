Hydrogen incentives get cold reception in New Mexico | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympics: Watch live coverage of snowboarding and more
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Hydrogen incentives get cold reception in New Mexico

Hydrogen incentives get cold reception in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: February 08, 2022 04:40 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A panel of state legislators has rejected a bill that would have provided new financial incentives for hydrogen fuel derived from natural gas under certain conditions.

A Senate panel suspended consideration of the bill on a 7-2 vote Tuesday amid lengthy and impassioned public comments.

The initiative is sponsored by Democratic Sen. George Muñoz of Gallup and would treat some hydrogen and hydrogen-fueled generating stations for electricity much like renewable energy sources that get favored treatment in the procurement process.

The preferences would only apply to hydrogen made from “responsibly sourced” natural gas where pollution from hydrogen production is captured and stored underground.


(Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Bashir gets max sentence for murder of UNM athlete
Bashir gets max sentence for murder of UNM athlete
Investigation board to look into reported leak at Los Alamos
Investigation board to look into reported leak at Los Alamos
New Mexico reports 20 new deaths, 4,688 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico reports 20 new deaths, 4,688 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
Emergency SNAP benefits extended again for February in NM
Emergency SNAP benefits extended again for February in NM
Governors in 4 states plan for end to school mask mandates
FILE - Students line up to enter Christa McAuliffe School in Jersey City, N.J., April 29, 2021. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will end a statewide mask mandate to protect against COVID-19 in schools and child care centers, his office said Monday, Feb 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)