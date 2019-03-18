Detectives to follow up with 911 callers following deadly shooting | KOB 4
Detectives to follow up with 911 callers following deadly shooting

Marian Camacho
March 18, 2019 12:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police say detectives will be following up with the numerous callers that called in to report a deadly incident along I-25 near Montano Sunday.

According to police, officers arrived on the scene to find a man lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. He was declared dead at the scene.

Two other men who were at the scene when crews arrived were detained by detectives and questioned at the main police station. Police say at this time there have not been any other people identified as a part of their investigation.

Because of the location of the incident, police say numerous people called 911 to report it. Detectives do plan on following up with those callers.

A search warrant for the vehicle will be performed at a later date.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Updated: March 18, 2019 12:09 PM
Created: March 18, 2019 08:56 AM

