I-25 closed at Sunport due to fatal rollover crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department closed both directions of I-25 at Sunport Friday night due to a fatal rollover crash.
According to police, the rollover occurred in the southbound lanes, but the vehicle came to a stop in the northbound lanes.
No other information has been made available.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
