I-25 closed at Sunport due to fatal rollover crash | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 14, 2020 06:48 PM
Created: February 14, 2020 06:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department closed both directions of I-25 at Sunport Friday night due to a fatal rollover crash.

According to police, the rollover occurred in the southbound lanes, but the vehicle came to a stop in the northbound lanes.

No other information has been made available.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.


