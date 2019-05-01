I-25 to Gibson off-ramp to be closed during construction
Marian Camacho
May 01, 2019 11:27 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Crews began work Wednesday to make improvements to an off-ramp at I-25 and Gibson.
The southbound off ramp to eastbound Gibson will be closed for two weeks while crews work on the bridge. Officials say eastbound and westbound traffic will be affected.
Construction is expected to be completed by May 14 at 7 p.m.
Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.
