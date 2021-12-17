I-40 at Coors reopens after police situation | KOB 4

I-40 at Coors reopens after police situation

I-40 at Coors reopens after police situation Photo: NMDOT

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: December 17, 2021 09:56 AM
Created: December 17, 2021 09:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – All lanes of I-40 at Coors Boulevard reopened Friday morning after APD investigated an incident. 

Details are limited but all lanes were closed while APD responded to the incident.

Traffic was backed up to Unser Boulevard for eastbound lanes and to the Rio Grande for westbound lanes during the closure. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.


