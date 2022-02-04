I-40 roadway reconstruction project begins Monday in Albuquerque

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: February 04, 2022 02:22 PM
Created: February 04, 2022 01:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A $19.5 million roadway reconstruction project will begin Monday, Feb. 7, on a portion of I-40 in Albuquerque.
Work will be performed on both east and westbound lanes of I-40 between 98th Street and Coors Boulevard, beginning Monday.
Drivers can expect shoulder closures and temporary ramp closures during the first phase of construction. Work will take place during the weekdays, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All work is expected to be done by fall 2022.
