'I want closure': Mother of missing daughter wants search for remains to continue
Joy Wang
July 07, 2018 10:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was Nina Herron's birthday on the day in 2009 when the first news of human remains being found on the West Mesa broke, later evolving into the state's largest unsolved serial killer investigation.
Her mother remembers it well—a rare glimmer of hope and the potential for closure four years after Herron went missing. In fact, Theresa Fresquez is reminded of it every year, and she plans on starting a petition to try and get more people on board to continue searching the West Mesa.
The reason is simple: She believes that's where her daughter may still be.
"It hurts us thinking she's still up there and we can't do nothing about it," Fresquez said.
The latest opportunity for answers was dashed on Friday, when officials confirmed newly excavated human remains on the West Mesa this week belong to ancient Native Americans.
Not any of the handful of women who disappeared in the 2000s and have yet to be found.
Fresquez said she learned about the new remains from Ida Lopez, the former Albuquerque Police detective assigned to the West Mesa Murders case.
Lopez has since retired.
"Ida told me that they were ancient, that they're doing all they can and that's it," Fresquez said.
It was a brief conversation that led to a few days of hope after years of silence.
"(It) brings back memories of Nina," she said. "Like just opening another wound, you know.
"I want closure."
When the remains of 11 women were first found in 2009, Fresquez said it took months for her to learn none of them were her daughter.
"I think they had to take them to Texas to get them identified," she said.
She had prepared herself to wait that long once again this time around. She said she has accepted her daughter is gone, but is still seeking peace by finding her and providing a proper burial.
"I'm still here to get closure," she said. "And make sure that they bring the digging back up. I want them to find my daughter."
