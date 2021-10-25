IATSE members share concerns about set safety

The new deal included improved wages and working conditions for streaming productions, like daily rest periods of 10 hours and weekend rest periods of 54 hours.

"Less than a week ago there was a person sleeping in a car because they couldn't get home safely, and this is exactly what we are fighting for," Weiss said.

The ratification timeline is currently in its first phase, so it will still be several weeks before members vote on the contract.

KOB 4 reached out to the Local 480 chapter of IATSE, but they said they could not comment Monday.